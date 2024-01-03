San Jose State vs. Fresno State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the San Jose State Spartans (5-6) playing the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at 10:00 PM ET.
San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Mia Jacobs: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taija Sta. Maria: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keely Brown: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Dethman: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
