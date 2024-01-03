Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the San Jose State Spartans (5-6) playing the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State Players to Watch

Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Jyah LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.