Wednesday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (5-7) and Fresno State Bulldogs (8-6) squaring off at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Jose State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Spartans head into this game on the heels of a 70-52 loss to Saint Mary's (CA) on Friday. The Bulldogs' last outing on Saturday ended in a 59-49 victory against Air Force. In the Spartans' loss, Jyah LoVett led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding four rebounds and five assists). In the Bulldogs' win, Keely Brown led the way with 12 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

San Jose State vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 64, Fresno State 61

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the No. 113-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Cal Poly Mustangs, 61-56, on November 11, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

San Jose State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Spartans have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 113) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 195) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 308) on November 9

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 336) on December 18

Fresno State Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Long Beach State Beach at home on November 21 by a score of 74-65.

Fresno State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Spartans have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Fresno State has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Fresno State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-65 at home over Long Beach State (No. 139) on November 21

59-49 at home over Air Force (No. 232) on December 30

71-52 at home over UCSD (No. 235) on December 2

74-55 at home over Pepperdine (No. 289) on November 15

70-60 over Eastern Illinois (No. 290) on November 25

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 60.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) LoVett: 12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Sabrina Ma: 10.0 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)

10.0 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82) Semaj Smith: 6.9 PTS, 62.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 62.1 FG% Sydni Summers: 6.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

Fresno State Leaders

Mia Jacobs: 13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

13.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Taija Sta. Maria: 8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

8.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Brown: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Sydney Dethman: 8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Kylee Fox: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (240th in college basketball) and allow 59.7 per outing (90th in college basketball).

The Spartans are putting up 77.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 21.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (56.3).

Defensively, San Jose State has been better at home this season, allowing 51.0 points per game, compared to 65.1 when playing on the road.

Fresno State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +99 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 60.7 per contest (104th in college basketball).

