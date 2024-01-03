San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) welcome in the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Fresno State matchup.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- San Diego State has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- In the Aztecs' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Fresno State is 4-8-0 ATS this year.
- A total of eight Bulldogs games this year have gone over the point total.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), San Diego State is 34th in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have made the Aztecs' national championship odds the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).
- San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
