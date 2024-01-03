How to Watch the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (7-6) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-1) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Revolutionaries put up an average of 59.7 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.4 the Hawks give up.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, George Washington is 4-3.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.7 points.
- The Hawks put up 68.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 52.4 the Revolutionaries give up.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 12-0 when scoring more than 52.4 points.
- George Washington is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- This season the Hawks are shooting 43.8% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Revolutionaries give up.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders
- Laura Ziegler: 13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Talya Brugler: 16.2 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Chloe Welch: 11.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Mackenzie Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)
- Julia Nystrom: 4.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)
George Washington Leaders
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 72-54
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/21/2023
|UAB
|W 63-57
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Fordham
|W 76-49
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/6/2024
|Richmond
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
George Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Hampton
|W 46-40
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|Stonehill
|W 67-34
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|Richmond
|L 70-66
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|1/10/2024
|Duquesne
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
