The George Washington Revolutionaries (7-6) will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-1) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Revolutionaries put up an average of 59.7 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 55.4 the Hawks give up.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, George Washington is 4-3.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.7 points.

The Hawks put up 68.8 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 52.4 the Revolutionaries give up.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 12-0 when scoring more than 52.4 points.

George Washington is 7-5 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

This season the Hawks are shooting 43.8% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Revolutionaries give up.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Talya Brugler: 16.2 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

16.2 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Chloe Welch: 11.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

11.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Mackenzie Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51) Julia Nystrom: 4.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

George Washington Leaders

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 New Hampshire W 72-54 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/21/2023 UAB W 63-57 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 12/30/2023 @ Fordham W 76-49 Rose Hill Gymnasium 1/3/2024 George Washington - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 1/6/2024 Richmond - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 1/9/2024 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

George Washington Schedule