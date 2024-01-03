The George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) face a fellow A-10 opponent, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Chloe Welch: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Julia Nystrom: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Nya Lok: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 4.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Essence Brown: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

