The George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5) face a fellow A-10 opponent, the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (10-1), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Laura Ziegler: 12.7 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talya Brugler: 15.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chloe Welch: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Smith: 12.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julia Nystrom: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
- Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Nya Lok: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mayowa Taiwo: 4.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Essence Brown: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
