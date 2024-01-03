Wednesday's contest features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-1) and the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-6) squaring off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 67-50 victory for heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Hawks are coming off of a 76-49 win over Fordham in their last outing on Saturday.

Their last time out, the Hawks won on Saturday 76-49 against Fordham. The Revolutionaries lost their most recent game 70-66 against Richmond on Saturday. Talya Brugler scored a team-best 20 points for the Hawks in the win. Nya Robertson's team-leading 25 points paced the Revolutionaries in the loss.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 67, George Washington 50

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Hawks' best win of the season came against the Villanova Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings. The Hawks captured the 73-67 home win on December 9.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

The Hawks have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Saint Joseph's (PA) 2023-24 Best Wins

73-67 at home over Villanova (No. 60) on December 9

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 118) on November 22

63-57 at home over UAB (No. 143) on December 21

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 180) on November 19

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 188) on November 14

George Washington Schedule Analysis

The Revolutionaries' signature win this season came in a 55-49 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on November 10.

George Washington 2023-24 Best Wins

55-49 on the road over Manhattan (No. 160) on November 10

64-58 at home over Howard (No. 264) on November 6

55-41 at home over Coppin State (No. 292) on December 9

69-59 at home over American (No. 323) on November 15

46-40 at home over Hampton (No. 342) on December 16

Saint Joseph's (PA) Leaders

Laura Ziegler: 13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

13.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Brugler: 16.2 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

16.2 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Chloe Welch: 11.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

11.6 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Mackenzie Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51) Julia Nystrom: 4.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

George Washington Leaders

Robertson: 16.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

16.5 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 54.9 FG%

5.5 PTS, 54.9 FG% Nya Lok: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Mayowa Taiwo: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG% Essence Brown: 12.7 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

The Hawks' +174 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 55.4 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Offensively, the Hawks put up 68.5 points per game at home, compared to 69.0 points per game on the road.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is allowing 61.0 points per game this season at home, which is 10.4 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (50.6).

George Washington Performance Insights

The Revolutionaries are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game, with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.7 points per game (282nd in college basketball) and allow 52.4 per outing (12th in college basketball).

