The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game home win streak when they square off against the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 135.5.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Providence -6.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Providence vs Seton Hall Betting Records & Stats

The Friars have an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Providence has been at least a -279 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.6% chance of a victory for the Friars.

Seton Hall's ATS record is 4-8-1 this season.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +225 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Seton Hall has a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 8 61.5% 75.2 149.1 63.9 132.9 141.8 Seton Hall 6 46.2% 73.9 149.1 69.0 132.9 140.3

Additional Providence vs Seton Hall Insights & Trends

The Friars put up 75.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 69.0 the Pirates give up.

When Providence scores more than 69.0 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Pirates score an average of 73.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.9 the Friars allow.

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Seton Hall is 4-4-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 8-5-0 4-3 3-10-0 Seton Hall 4-8-1 1-1 5-8-0

Providence vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 6-6 Away Record 6-7 10-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-1 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

