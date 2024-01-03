The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -2.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa has combined with its opponent to score more than 142.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Northern Iowa has a 151.5-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.0 more points than this game's total.

Northern Iowa's ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

Northern Iowa has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Iowa has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 6 50% 73.6 151.4 67.3 141.1 140.5 Northern Iowa 7 63.6% 77.8 151.4 73.8 141.1 146.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

The Bears had 11 wins in 22 games against the spread last season in MVC games.

The Panthers score 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Bears give up (67.3).

Northern Iowa is 5-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall when it scores more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 8-4-0 5-1 6-6-0 Northern Iowa 5-6-0 1-4 7-4-0

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits

Missouri State Northern Iowa 5-0 Home Record 4-1 1-4 Away Record 1-4 4-1-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 82.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.4 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.