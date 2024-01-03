Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) versus the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-2 MVC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Tytan Anderson: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bowen Born: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Jacob Hutson: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Trey Campbell: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

N.J. Benson: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 210th 74 Points Scored 77.9 116th 103rd 67.6 Points Allowed 74.7 276th 32nd 41.5 Rebounds 34.8 252nd 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 7.1 317th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 9 64th 247th 12.6 Assists 14.5 115th 276th 13 Turnovers 10.8 92nd

