The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline Northern Iowa Moneyline

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered six times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Missouri State is 8-4-1 ATS this season.

Bears games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

