How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- This season, Northern Iowa has a 6-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 222nd.
- The Panthers put up 10.5 more points per game (77.8) than the Bears give up to opponents (67.3).
- Northern Iowa is 6-6 when it scores more than 67.3 points.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home Northern Iowa is putting up 82.4 points per game, five more than it is averaging away (77.4).
- At home the Panthers are giving up 70 points per game, nine fewer points than they are on the road (79).
- Northern Iowa sinks more 3-pointers at home (11 per game) than on the road (8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (36%).
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/7/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/10/2024
|UIC
|-
|McLeod Center
