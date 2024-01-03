The American Eagles (2-9) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-3) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stabler Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Lehigh Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh vs. American Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 59.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 66.1 the Mountain Hawks give up.

Lehigh's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.6 points.

The 75.8 points per game the Mountain Hawks average are 7.9 more points than the Eagles allow (67.9).

When Lehigh scores more than 67.9 points, it is 6-2.

American has a 2-8 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

This year the Mountain Hawks are shooting 42.2% from the field, only 0.6% higher than Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 40.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.7 higher than the Mountain Hawks have conceded.

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 18.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)

18.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114) Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Lily Fandre: 12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Remi Sisselman: 7.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

American Leaders

Lehigh Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2023 La Salle W 106-60 Stabler Arena 12/10/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 94-82 Petersen Events Center 12/30/2023 Rider L 67-57 Stabler Arena 1/3/2024 American - Stabler Arena 1/6/2024 Loyola (MD) - Stabler Arena 1/10/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

American Schedule