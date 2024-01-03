Lehigh vs. American January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's Patriot schedule includes the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-2) facing the American Eagles (2-8) at 6:00 PM ET.
Lehigh vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Ella Stemmer: 19.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lily Fandre: 12.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Colleen McQuillen: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Remi Sisselman: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Lauren Stack: 8.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivy Bales: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Molly Lavin: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emily Johns: 10.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Lemaster: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
