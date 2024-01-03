Wednesday's game that pits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-3) against the American Eagles (2-9) at Stabler Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-61 in favor of Lehigh, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Mountain Hawks lost their most recent game 67-57 against Rider on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks fell in their last game 67-57 against Rider on Saturday. The Eagles' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 75-57 loss to Howard. In the Mountain Hawks' loss, Lily Fandre led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding two rebounds and zero assists). Anna Lemaster's team-leading 21 points paced the Eagles in the losing effort.

Lehigh vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lehigh vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Lehigh 75, American 61

Lehigh Schedule Analysis

The Mountain Hawks beat the No. 180-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Drexel Dragons, 58-57, on November 28, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Lehigh has six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Lehigh 2023-24 Best Wins

58-57 at home over Drexel (No. 180) on November 28

78-77 on the road over Delaware (No. 205) on November 14

90-75 at home over Yale (No. 258) on November 17

68-56 on the road over Hofstra (No. 281) on December 3

106-60 at home over La Salle (No. 312) on December 7

American Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best victory this season came against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 327) in our computer rankings. The Eagles secured the 63-57 win on the road on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, American is 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

Lehigh Leaders

Ella Stemmer: 18.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)

18.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114) Meghan O'Brien: 9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

9.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 41.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Fandre: 12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46)

12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (18-for-46) Colleen McQuillen: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Remi Sisselman: 7.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

American Leaders

Lauren Stack: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.2 FG% Ivy Bales: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Emily Johns: 10.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.8 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Molly Lavin: 7.5 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

7.5 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Lemaster: 8.0 PTS, 27.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

Lehigh Performance Insights

The Mountain Hawks have a +107 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball and are giving up 66.1 per contest to rank 228th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Mountain Hawks have played better at home this season, scoring 77.8 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game away from home.

At home, Lehigh is ceding 9.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than when playing on the road (69.3).

American Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 8.3 points per game (posting 59.6 points per game, 284th in college basketball, while allowing 67.9 per contest, 261st in college basketball) and have a -91 scoring differential.

The Eagles are scoring more points at home (63.3 per game) than on the road (55.2).

At home, American concedes 68.0 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.8.

