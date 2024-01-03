The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, square off versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towns, in his most recent game (January 1 loss against the Knicks), put up 29 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Towns' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.4 20.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.4 PRA -- 33.5 32.5 PR -- 30.6 30.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 15.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Towns' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 112.1 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 33 17 12 1 1 0 0 11/18/2023 33 29 6 9 2 2 0 11/8/2023 28 23 3 0 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.