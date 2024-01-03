The Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks put up an average of 69.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.3 the Cyclones give up.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Kansas is 7-1.

Iowa State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.

The 78.3 points per game the Cyclones put up are 16.2 more points than the Jayhawks allow (62.1).

Iowa State has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.

When Kansas allows fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-3.

The Cyclones shoot 48.1% from the field, 8.8% higher than the Jayhawks concede defensively.

The Jayhawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

14.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 51.9 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Audi Crooks: 16.5 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

16.5 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Kelsey Joens: 8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52) Nyamer Diew: 10.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52)

10.5 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (19-for-52) Hannah Belanger: 8.3 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

