How to Watch the BYU vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The BYU Cougars (10-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
BYU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Sooners put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
- When it scores more than 63.0 points, Oklahoma is 7-3.
- BYU is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 79.6 points.
- The Cougars put up 70.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 69.3 the Sooners give up.
- When BYU puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.
- When Oklahoma allows fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-1.
- The Cougars shoot 46.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners concede defensively.
- The Sooners make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
BYU Leaders
- Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
Oklahoma Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 56-55
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Nevada
|W 72-59
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ TCU
|L 81-67
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/6/2024
|Iowa State
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Carolina
|L 61-52
|Spectrum Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern
|L 79-70
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/30/2023
|UCF
|W 69-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/3/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/6/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.