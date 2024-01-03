The BYU Cougars (10-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Sooners put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 63.0 points, Oklahoma is 7-3.

BYU is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 79.6 points.

The Cougars put up 70.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 69.3 the Sooners give up.

When BYU puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.

When Oklahoma allows fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-1.

The Cougars shoot 46.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners concede defensively.

The Sooners make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

BYU Leaders

Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

Oklahoma Leaders

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 @ Missouri State L 56-55 Great Southern Bank Arena 12/21/2023 Nevada W 72-59 Great Southern Bank Arena 12/30/2023 @ TCU L 81-67 Schollmaier Arena 1/3/2024 Oklahoma - Marriott Center 1/6/2024 Iowa State - Marriott Center 1/10/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

Oklahoma Schedule