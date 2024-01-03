The BYU Cougars (10-4) look to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

BYU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
BYU vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Sooners put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 63.0 the Cougars give up.
  • When it scores more than 63.0 points, Oklahoma is 7-3.
  • BYU is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 79.6 points.
  • The Cougars put up 70.3 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 69.3 the Sooners give up.
  • When BYU puts up more than 69.3 points, it is 6-1.
  • When Oklahoma allows fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Cougars shoot 46.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Sooners concede defensively.
  • The Sooners make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 5.1% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

BYU Leaders

  • Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
  • Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

Oklahoma Leaders

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Missouri State L 56-55 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Nevada W 72-59 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ TCU L 81-67 Schollmaier Arena
1/3/2024 Oklahoma - Marriott Center
1/6/2024 Iowa State - Marriott Center
1/10/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 North Carolina L 61-52 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Southern L 79-70 Lloyd Noble Center
12/30/2023 UCF W 69-52 Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 @ BYU - Marriott Center
1/6/2024 Cincinnati - Lloyd Noble Center
1/10/2024 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

