The BYU Cougars (9-3) play the Oklahoma Sooners (6-4) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

BYU vs. Oklahoma Game Information

BYU Players to Watch

  • Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 15.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amari Whiting: 11.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kailey Woolston: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Emma Calvert: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Kaylee Smiler: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Skylar Vann: 14.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sahara Williams: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Payton Verhulst: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Lexy Keys: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aubrey Joens: 11.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

