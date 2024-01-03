Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) and BYU Cougars (10-4) matching up at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

Their last time out, the Cougars lost 81-67 to TCU on Saturday.

The Cougars head into this contest after an 81-67 loss to TCU on Saturday. The Sooners' last game on Saturday ended in a 69-52 victory over UCF. Kailey Woolston scored a team-leading 15 points for the Cougars in the loss. Reyna Scott's team-leading 11 points paced the Sooners in the victory.

BYU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

BYU vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 71, BYU 70

BYU Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Cougars took home the 68-60 win on the road on November 7.

The Cougars have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

BYU has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

BYU 2023-24 Best Wins

68-60 on the road over Montana State (No. 122) on November 7

65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 144) on December 9

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 150) on November 18

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 183) on November 21

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 195) on November 25

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 9, the Sooners defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 80-70.

The Sooners have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Oklahoma is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Oklahoma 2023-24 Best Wins

80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 61) on November 9

82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on November 19

69-52 at home over UCF (No. 82) on December 30

103-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 131) on November 12

92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 215) on November 6

BYU Leaders

Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 53.8 FG%

16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 53.8 FG% Amari Whiting: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (39-for-78)

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (39-for-78) Emma Calvert: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

9.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Kaylee Smiler: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

Oklahoma Leaders

Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

BYU Performance Insights

The Cougars' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Cougars have fared better in home games this season, posting 71.0 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, BYU has been better in home games this season, allowing 57.2 points per game, compared to 74.0 in road games.

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners' +124 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (281st in college basketball).

