BYU vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (7-5) and BYU Cougars (10-4) matching up at Marriott Center has a projected final score of 71-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.
Their last time out, the Cougars lost 81-67 to TCU on Saturday.
The Cougars head into this contest after an 81-67 loss to TCU on Saturday. The Sooners' last game on Saturday ended in a 69-52 victory over UCF. Kailey Woolston scored a team-leading 15 points for the Cougars in the loss. Reyna Scott's team-leading 11 points paced the Sooners in the victory.
BYU vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oklahoma 71, BYU 70
BYU Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' best victory this season came against the Montana State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 122) in our computer rankings. The Cougars took home the 68-60 win on the road on November 7.
- The Cougars have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).
- BYU has six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
BYU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-60 on the road over Montana State (No. 122) on November 7
- 65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 144) on December 9
- 67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 150) on November 18
- 87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 183) on November 21
- 74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 195) on November 25
Oklahoma Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 9, the Sooners defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 61 in our computer rankings) by a score of 80-70.
- The Sooners have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Oklahoma is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.
Oklahoma 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-70 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 61) on November 9
- 82-67 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on November 19
- 69-52 at home over UCF (No. 82) on December 30
- 103-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 131) on November 12
- 92-68 at home over Wichita State (No. 215) on November 6
BYU Leaders
- Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 53.8 FG%
- Amari Whiting: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.5 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (39-for-78)
- Emma Calvert: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)
Oklahoma Leaders
- Skylar Vann: 13.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 42.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Sahara Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Payton Verhulst: 11.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Lexy Keys: 8.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
- Aubrey Joens: 11.5 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
BYU Performance Insights
- The Cougars' +102 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.3 points per game (119th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (157th in college basketball).
- Offensively, the Cougars have fared better in home games this season, posting 71.0 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, BYU has been better in home games this season, allowing 57.2 points per game, compared to 74.0 in road games.
Oklahoma Performance Insights
- The Sooners' +124 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.6 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (281st in college basketball).
