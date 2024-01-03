Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) have a home matchup with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) at Target Center on Wednesday, January 3. It tips off at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Target Center

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1190.5 1125.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 37.5 Fantasy Rank 18 29

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.0 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 107.5 per outing (first in the league).

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. It is recording 44.1 rebounds per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.9 per contest.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 38.3% rate (third-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 33.9% from deep.

Minnesota has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (27th in NBA action) while forcing 13.3 (13th in the league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 115.9 points per game, 12th in league, and giving up 112.1 per outing, 10th in NBA) and have a +126 scoring differential.

New Orleans records 44.5 rebounds per game (10th in league), compared to the 43.5 of its opponents.

The Pelicans hit 1.7 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 11.5 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.2.

New Orleans has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in league).

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 4.2 Usage Percentage 32.9% 28.4% True Shooting Pct 58.0% 59.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 8.0% Assist Pct 24.8% 25.2%

