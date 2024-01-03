Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 112-106 loss to the Knicks (his last action) Edwards put up 35 points and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.3 30.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.5 PRA -- 36.7 40.4 PR -- 31.6 34.9 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 21.2% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Edwards' Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the 10th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans have given up 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have given up 26.9 per game, 18th in the league.

The Pelicans give up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 30 23 3 4 5 0 0 11/8/2023 33 26 3 8 2 2 3

