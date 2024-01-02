The Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) take on the Calgary Flames (15-16-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in their last outing, while the Flames are coming off a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Wild vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-110) Flames (-110) 6 Flames (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have a 10-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Minnesota has a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of its games).

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Minnesota and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 20 of 35 games this season.

Wild vs Flames Additional Info

Wild vs. Flames Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 107 (21st) Goals 107 (21st) 111 (16th) Goals Allowed 116 (19th) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 14 (28th) 34 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (5th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota went over in four of its past 10 games.

The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Wild are ranked 21st in the NHL with 107 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Wild are ranked 16th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 111 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-4) ranks them 20th in the league.

