Should you bet on Ryan Hartman to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

Hartman has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

