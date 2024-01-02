For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Matthew Boldy a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in two games versus the Flames this season, and has scored three goals.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.