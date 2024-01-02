On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Marcus Johansson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

Johansson has scored in three of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.8% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 13:38 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

