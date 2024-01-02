The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Iowa is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes rank 134th.
  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 87.8 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers give up.
  • Iowa has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
  • The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • At home, Iowa knocked down 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M W 88-52 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 UMBC W 103-81 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/29/2023 Northern Illinois W 103-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
1/6/2024 Rutgers - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/12/2024 Nebraska - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

