The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Kohl Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Iowa is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Badgers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hawkeyes rank 134th.

The Hawkeyes score an average of 87.8 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 64.9 the Badgers give up.

Iowa has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.

The Hawkeyes conceded more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.

At home, Iowa knocked down 10 trifectas per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (30.5%).

