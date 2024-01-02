Iowa vs. Wisconsin January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-5, 0-2 Big Ten) in a clash of Big Ten teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game is available on BTN.
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Iowa Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ Storr: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Iowa vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|219th
|73.6
|Points Scored
|85.1
|21st
|71st
|66
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|310th
|284th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.6
|94th
|100th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|184th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7
|223rd
|316th
|11.2
|Assists
|18.2
|18th
|31st
|9.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|55th
