How to Watch the Iowa vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Spartans have taken four games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Iowa vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66.0 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.0 points, Michigan State is 11-2.
- Iowa's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 92.5 points.
- The Hawkeyes record 25.7 more points per game (90.8) than the Spartans allow (65.1).
- Iowa is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
- Michigan State is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.
- The Hawkeyes shoot 51.3% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
- The Spartans shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Iowa Leaders
- Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)
- Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
- Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 70.1 FG%
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 104-75
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 98-69
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/30/2023
|Minnesota
|W 94-71
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
