The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Spartans have taken four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Peacock

Iowa vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66.0 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.0 points, Michigan State is 11-2.
  • Iowa's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 92.5 points.
  • The Hawkeyes record 25.7 more points per game (90.8) than the Spartans allow (65.1).
  • Iowa is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.1 points.
  • Michigan State is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 51.3% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.
  • The Spartans shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)
  • Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
  • Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 70.1 FG%

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Cleveland State W 104-75 Wells Fargo Arena
12/21/2023 Loyola Chicago W 98-69 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/30/2023 Minnesota W 94-71 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Michigan State - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/5/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
1/10/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

