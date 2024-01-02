The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) will try to build on a 10-game winning run when they host the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Spartans have taken four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 92.5 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 66.0 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.0 points, Michigan State is 11-2.

Iowa's record is 13-1 when it gives up fewer than 92.5 points.

The Hawkeyes record 25.7 more points per game (90.8) than the Spartans allow (65.1).

Iowa is 13-0 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Michigan State is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 90.8 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.3% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans shoot 49.5% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)

30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169) Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66.0 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8.0 PTS, 70.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule