Tuesday's game between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (13-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (11-2) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-73 and heavily favors Iowa to come out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Hawkeyes claimed a 94-71 win against Minnesota.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Iowa vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 84, Michigan State 73

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes took down the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats in a 77-70 win on November 26, which was their best victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Hawkeyes have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 26

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 9

94-71 at home over Minnesota (No. 37) on December 30

67-58 on the road over Iowa State (No. 44) on December 6

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 54) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169)

30.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 49.5 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (68-for-169) Kate Martin: 12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

12.1 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Sydney Affolter: 6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

6.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 54.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Hannah Stuelke: 14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

14.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 66 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Sharon Goodman: 8 PTS, 70.1 FG%

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.8 points per game. They're putting up 90.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 66 per contest to rank 226th in college basketball.

