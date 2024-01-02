Ida County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Ida County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sioux Central High School at Ridge View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Holstein, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.