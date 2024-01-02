Wild vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Calgary Flames (15-16-5) and Minnesota Wild (16-15-4) face off at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Flames knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Wild have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 games, scoring 30 goals while conceding 25 in that time. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (20.0%).
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.
Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a record of 16-15-4 this season and are 5-4-9 in overtime games.
- In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- In four games this season when the Wild ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-2-1).
- Minnesota has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 22 games, earning 28 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-7-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 6-9-2 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|22nd
|2.97
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|19th
|18th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|17th
|10th
|31.8
|Shots
|30.3
|19th
|10th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|15th
|29th
|12.07%
|Power Play %
|18.64%
|21st
|6th
|84.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.58%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.