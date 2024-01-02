Drake vs. Illinois State January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) playing the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Atin Wright: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Myles Foster: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Banks: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Malachi Poindexter: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kendall Lewis: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Illinois State AVG
|Illinois State Rank
|95th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|67
|321st
|69th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|58th
|251st
|34.9
|Rebounds
|37.5
|148th
|289th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|202nd
|94th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.2
|291st
|54th
|16.3
|Assists
|11.4
|306th
|12th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|13.1
|283rd
