Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) playing the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Kevin Overton: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

Myles Foster: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Dalton Banks: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Malachi Poindexter: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Kendall Lewis: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank 95th 78.8 Points Scored 67 321st 69th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.5 58th 251st 34.9 Rebounds 37.5 148th 289th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 202nd 94th 8.4 3pt Made 6.2 291st 54th 16.3 Assists 11.4 306th 12th 8.8 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

