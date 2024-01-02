Tuesday's MVC schedule includes the Drake Bulldogs (11-1, 2-0 MVC) playing the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4, 2-0 MVC) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 13.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Myles Foster: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dalton Banks: 11.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darius Burford: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Malachi Poindexter: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kendall Lewis: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Drake vs. Illinois State Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Illinois State AVG Illinois State Rank
95th 78.8 Points Scored 67 321st
69th 65.9 Points Allowed 65.5 58th
251st 34.9 Rebounds 37.5 148th
289th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 202nd
94th 8.4 3pt Made 6.2 291st
54th 16.3 Assists 11.4 306th
12th 8.8 Turnovers 13.1 283rd

