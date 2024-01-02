The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be attempting to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Knapp Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Redbirds allow to opponents.
  • In games Drake shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 121st.
  • The Bulldogs score 10.9 more points per game (78.7) than the Redbirds allow (67.8).
  • Drake has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake scored 80.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Drake sunk one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Grambling W 68-56 Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State W 92-55 Knapp Center
12/22/2023 @ UAB L 79-78 Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 Illinois State - Knapp Center
1/7/2024 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
1/10/2024 Indiana State - Knapp Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.