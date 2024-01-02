The Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be attempting to extend a nine-game home winning streak when taking on the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Knapp Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Redbirds allow to opponents.

In games Drake shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 254th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 121st.

The Bulldogs score 10.9 more points per game (78.7) than the Redbirds allow (67.8).

Drake has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake scored 80.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last season, giving up 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 on the road.

When playing at home, Drake sunk one more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule