Tuesday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (11-2, 2-0 MVC) versus the Illinois State Redbirds (8-5, 2-0 MVC) at Knapp Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of Drake, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Drake vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Illinois State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-13.7)

Drake (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Drake's record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, and Illinois State's is 6-6-0. Both the Bulldogs and the Redbirds are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the past 10 games, Drake has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Illinois State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 78.7 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per contest (91st in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Drake wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 254th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.8 per outing.

Drake hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (115th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

The Bulldogs' 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 138th in college basketball.

Drake has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (19th in college basketball play), 4.3 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (75th in college basketball).

