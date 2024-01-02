Cedar County, IA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Cedar County, Iowa? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Cedar County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Cedar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Stanwood, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tipton High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Goose Lake, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
