Will Alex Goligoski score a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Goligoski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:10 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 3-0

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

