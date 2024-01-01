The New York Knicks (17-15) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 48% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Minnesota shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Timberwolves are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

The 113.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are just 0.6 fewer points than the Knicks give up (113.9).

When Minnesota scores more than 113.9 points, it is 14-1.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Timberwolves post 113 points per game at home, compared to 113.5 points per game in road games.

At home, Minnesota is giving up 10.4 fewer points per game (102) than away from home (112.4).

The Timberwolves are making 12.7 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.6 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Injuries