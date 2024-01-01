The New York Knicks (17-15) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and BSN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Knicks 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Knicks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 1.5)

Knicks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-1.0)

Timberwolves (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.9

The Timberwolves (16-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 1.6% more often than the Knicks (16-16-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Minnesota (12-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than New York (6-10) does as the underdog (37.5%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (16 out of 31), less often than New York's games have (18 out of 32).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 20-2, while the Knicks are 5-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves own a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 107.4 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 20th with 113.3 points scored per contest.

Minnesota ranks best in the NBA by allowing only 40.6 rebounds per game. It ranks 11th in the league by averaging 44.4 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 18th in the NBA with 25.9 dimes per game.

While Minnesota is in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 14.7 (fourth-worst), it ranks 13th in the league with 13.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are draining 12.1 three-pointers per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.2% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.