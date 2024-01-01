San Francisco vs. Brown January 1 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Dons (3-7) play the Brown Bears (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.
San Francisco vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Debora Dos Santos: 12.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jasmine Gayles: 14.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cami Fulcher: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luana Leite: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Freja Werth: 7.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
- Grace Arnolie: 12.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyla Jones: 16.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alyssa Moreland: 6.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ada Anamekwe: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Isabella Mauricio: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
