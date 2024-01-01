Monday's game between the Brown Bears (9-3) and the San Francisco Dons (3-9) at War Memorial Gymnasium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Brown securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 1.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Dons suffered a 74-67 loss to Columbia.

In their last time out, the Dons lost 74-67 to Columbia on Thursday. The Bears are coming off of a 70-61 win against San Diego in their last outing on Saturday. Freja Werth's team-leading 20 points paced the Dons in the loss. In the Bears' win, Isabella Mauricio led the way with 22 points (adding two rebounds and one assist).

San Francisco vs. Brown Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

San Francisco vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 64, San Francisco 62

Top 25 Predictions

San Francisco Schedule Analysis

The Dons took down the No. 258-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Yale Bulldogs, 75-59, on November 21, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

San Francisco has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Dons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

San Francisco 2023-24 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Yale (No. 258) on November 21

74-63 on the road over Portland State (No. 267) on December 16

Brown Schedule Analysis

The Bears notched their signature win of the season on November 12 by claiming a 45-43 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas, the No. 88-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Brown has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Dons have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Brown 2023-24 Best Wins

45-43 on the road over Georgetown (No. 88) on November 12

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 129) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 170) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 216) on November 22

70-61 on the road over San Diego (No. 219) on December 30

San Francisco Leaders

Debora Dos Santos: 13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

13.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jasmine Gayles: 15.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 18.7 3PT% (14-for-75)

15.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 18.7 3PT% (14-for-75) Luana Leite: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.0 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.0 FG% Cami Fulcher: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.2 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (15-for-32) Werth: 8.8 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

Brown Leaders

Grace Arnolie: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76) Alyssa Moreland: 7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Kyla Jones: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Ada Anamekwe: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.9 FG% Mauricio: 8.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (27-for-93)

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons have a -49 scoring differential, falling short by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.5 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are allowing 70.6 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball.

At home, the Dons are scoring 13.0 more points per game (77.5) than they are in road games (64.5).

San Francisco is allowing 73.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 72.7.

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allow 55.8 per outing (46th in college basketball).

At home the Bears are scoring 67.8 points per game, 11.4 more than they are averaging on the road (56.4).

Brown is allowing more points at home (58.4 per game) than away (54.0).

