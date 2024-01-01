Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the New York Knicks on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 108-106 win over the Lakers, McDaniels totaled six points.

Let's look at McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.7 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 14.1 15.3 PR -- 13 14.3 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

McDaniels' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1.

The Knicks give up 113.9 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 26.2 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 4 4 1 0 0 0 0

