The Tennessee Volunteers and the Iowa Hawkeyes meet for the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Tennessee has the 39th-ranked defense this season (348.7 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with a tally of 453.5 yards per game. Iowa ranks worst in total yards per game on offense (240.2), but at least it has been playing well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total yards surrendered per game (274.2).

Below in this article, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Iowa vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Iowa Tennessee 240.2 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.5 (41st) 274.2 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.7 (25th) 117.1 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.5 (13th) 123.2 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251 (46th) 19 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 15 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill leads Iowa with 1,096 yards on 115-of-233 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams is his team's leading rusher with 164 carries for 804 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Kaleb Johnson has racked up 429 yards (on 110 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Erick All has racked up 299 receiving yards on 21 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Nico Ragaini has put together a 252-yard season so far. He's caught 29 passes on 70 targets.

Addison Ostrenga's 39 targets have resulted in 29 grabs for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 2,814 yards (234.5 ypg) on 230-of-355 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 299 rushing yards (24.9 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 137 times for 1,013 yards (84.4 per game), scoring four times.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 95 times for 475 yards (39.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 65 catches for 765 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ramel Keyton has put up a 591-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 59 targets.

McCallan Castles has hauled in 21 grabs for 265 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

