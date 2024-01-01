Iowa vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Citrus Bowl
The Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-7.5) in this year's Citrus Bowl, where they will oppose the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The over/under is 35.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
Iowa vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-7.5)
|35.5
|-275
|+225
Iowa vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Iowa is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Tennessee has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Volunteers are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
