The Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-7.5) in this year's Citrus Bowl, where they will oppose the Iowa Hawkeyes. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on ABC from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The over/under is 35.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Camping World Stadium

Iowa vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-7.5) 35.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Iowa vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Iowa is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Tennessee has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.
  • The Volunteers are 4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

