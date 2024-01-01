The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 1, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Iowa vs. Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Over (35.5) Tennessee 26, Iowa 16

Big Ten Predictions This Week

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes are 5-6-1 ATS this year.

Iowa is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Hawkeyes have gone over in two of 12 games with a set total (16.7%).

The average point total for the Iowa this season is 0.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Volunteers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Volunteers are 6-5-0 this year.

In games this season when favored by 5.5 points or more, Tennessee has gone 4-2 against the spread.

This season, six of the Volunteers' 11 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 35.5, 20.4 points fewer than the average total in Tennessee games thus far this season.

Hawkeyes vs. Volunteers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 31.5 22.0 36.1 17.9 19.0 31.5 Iowa 16.6 13.2 0.0 26.0 12.0 15.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.