You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Vince Dunn and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken prior to their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in , Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 40 points in 37 games (16 goals and 24 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Mark Stone has 37 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 25 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

William Karlsson's 32 points this season have come via 15 goals and 17 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 4 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Dunn has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 30 total points (0.8 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 2 3 3 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has helped lead the attack for Seattle this season with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 29 0 2 2 2 at Flames Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5

