Julius Randle's New York Knicks (17-15) will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 1. It tips off at 3:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Anthony Edwards vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 1147.7 1298.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41 40.6 Fantasy Rank 19 22

Anthony Edwards vs. Julius Randle Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards' numbers on the season are 26 points, 5.2 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

The Timberwolves have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are allowing 107.4 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota pulls down 44.4 rebounds per game (11th in the league) while conceding 40.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Timberwolves knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in the NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 11 per game while shooting 33.9%.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (27th in NBA action) while forcing 13.4 (13th in the league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle gets the Knicks 23.6 points, 9.6 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Knicks put up 115.3 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 113.9 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The 45 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank sixth in the NBA, four more than the 41 its opponents grab.

The Knicks make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 37.5% rate (eighth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.

New York and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Knicks commit 12.4 per game (seventh in league) and force 13 (17th in NBA).

Anthony Edwards vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 7.5 2.1 Usage Percentage 32.8% 29.1% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 56% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 15% Assist Pct 25.2% 21.6%

