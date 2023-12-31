The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4), winners of seven home games in a row, host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-115) Jets (-105) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have gone 10-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 53.5% chance to win.

In 20 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Jets Additional Info

Wild vs. Jets Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 105 (21st) Goals 114 (13th) 108 (13th) Goals Allowed 85 (2nd) 21 (21st) Power Play Goals 18 (23rd) 33 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (19th)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Four of Minnesota's past 10 games went over.

The Wild have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Wild's 3.1 average goals per game add up to 105 total, which makes them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 108 total goals (3.2 per game).

They're ranked 18th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

