On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Vinni Lettieri going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
  • Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 85 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:04 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:19 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

