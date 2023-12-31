Should you bet on Tucker Kraft hitting paydirt in the Green Bay Packers' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kraft will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tucker Kraft score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Kraft has 276 yards receiving on 22 catches (31 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 23 yards per game.

In two of eight games this season, Kraft has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Tucker Kraft Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 2 2 5 0 Week 10 @Steelers 3 1 6 0 Week 11 Chargers 2 2 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 2 2 15 1 Week 13 Chiefs 6 3 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 4 4 64 0 Week 15 Buccaneers 6 4 57 1 Week 16 @Panthers 6 4 60 0

Rep Tucker Kraft with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.