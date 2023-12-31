How to Watch the Stanford vs. Morgan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-9) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 54.4 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 57.3 the Cardinal give up to opponents.
- Morgan State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
- Stanford has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.4 points.
- The 84.8 points per game the Cardinal put up are 21.5 more points than the Bears give up (63.3).
- Stanford is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- When Morgan State allows fewer than 84.8 points, it is 4-8.
- This year the Cardinal are shooting 46.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears concede.
Stanford Leaders
- Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Kiki Iriafen: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 57.0 FG%
- Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)
- Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)
- Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
Morgan State Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stanford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Portland
|W 81-51
|Maples Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|UC Davis
|W 92-52
|Maples Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 78-51
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Washington State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Washington
|-
|Maples Pavilion
Morgan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 56-48
|Edmunds Center
|12/19/2023
|@ UCF
|L 67-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 80-51
|Gill Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|1/6/2024
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.