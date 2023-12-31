The Morgan State Bears (4-9) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Stanford Cardinal (11-1) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 54.4 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 57.3 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

Morgan State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.

Stanford has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.4 points.

The 84.8 points per game the Cardinal put up are 21.5 more points than the Bears give up (63.3).

Stanford is 11-1 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Morgan State allows fewer than 84.8 points, it is 4-8.

This year the Cardinal are shooting 46.9% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears concede.

Stanford Leaders

Cameron Brink: 18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

18.7 PTS, 10.8 REB, 3.2 BLK, 62.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Kiki Iriafen: 16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 57.0 FG%

16.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 57.0 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

8.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Hannah Jump: 10.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)

10.9 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84) Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Morgan State Leaders

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Portland W 81-51 Maples Pavilion 12/20/2023 UC Davis W 92-52 Maples Pavilion 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 78-51 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 Morgan State - Maples Pavilion 1/5/2024 Washington State - Maples Pavilion 1/7/2024 Washington - Maples Pavilion

Morgan State Schedule